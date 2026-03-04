DrinkPAK Opens Beverage Manufacturing Facility in Texas

Contract beverage manufacturer DrinkPAK has opened a 1.4 million-sq.-ft. facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Completed by ARCO National Construction, the facility supports DrinkPAK’s expansion into North Texas and reflects a growing industry trend toward flexible, high-capacity contract beverage manufacturing.

The tenant improvement project features warehouse and production space with multiple high-speed packaging lines, strengthening DrinkPAK’s manufacturing footprint and enhancing its ability to support national brands with advanced processing, filling and turnkey packaging capabilities.

“Together with ARCO, we built the highest capacity canned beverage manufacturing facility in the United States, setting a new benchmark for the industry,” says DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena. “This facility positions DrinkPAK at the forefront of advanced manufacturing and gives beverage brands the power to innovate boldly and scale without limits.”

Features include high-acid production lines capable of producing up to 2,600 cans per minute, an automated variety pack line capable of producing up to 1,200 cans per minute, and a fleet of laser guided vehicles in the warehouse. The buildout also includes integrated quality control laboratories, process utility infrastructure, material handling systems and support spaces to accommodate both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage production.

“Our team is proud to partner with DrinkPAK on this significant milestone in their national expansion,” said Matt Mast, director of business development at ARCO National Construction. “This facility reflects the collaborative effort between the DrinkPAK and ARCO teams, and we’re proud to deliver a best-in-class manufacturing environment that positions them for long-term success.”