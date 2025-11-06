Paris Baguette to Build Manufacturing Facility in Texas

South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette has broken ground on its first manufacturing plant in the U.S.

Paris Baguette hired general contractor JE Dunn and design partner CRB to build a 267,000-sq.-ft. facility in Burleson, Texas that will reduce the chain’s reliance on frozen dough shipped from Korea or China. Having localized production operations on 37 acres south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro will ensure fresher baked goods, faster distribution and the ability to meet growing demand in North America.

The fast-growing bakery brand, owned by SPC Group from South Korea, has 210 stores across North America, including 57 locations added in 2024 alone.

“JE Dunn is very excited to work alongside Paris Baguette to further their mission of opening 1,000 bakery cafes in the United States by 2030,” says Krizia Diaz, JE Dunn’s food and beverage market leader. “Bringing manufacturing capabilities stateside is key to that mission. As design-builder, we will be able to work closely and provide a customized solution unique to Paris Baguette’s needs. This project is also integral to JE Dunn’s continued growth in the food and beverage space.”

“Today marks more than the start of construction — it’s the foundation of Paris Baguette’s future in the United States,” Paris Baguette America CEO Darren Tipton adds. “With this $200 million-plus facility, we’re not just building walls and machinery; we’re building momentum, innovation and the ability to bring heart, joy and nourishment to even more communities across North America. This is a milestone on our journey to 1,000 cafés by 2030 — and a testament to the passion, dedication and vision of our team.”

JE Dunn and CRB will work together with other food and beverage subject matter experts to further Paris Baguette’s mission. The new manufacturing facility is expected to be complete in the summer of 2027.

“Partnering with Paris Baguette and JE Dunn on this facility is a tremendous opportunity to bring CRB’s food and beverage design expertise to an important project that will localize production and improve speed to market,” says Tom Rychlewski, CRB’s vice president of food and beverage. “By integrating efficient process flows, advanced food safety design, and scalable infrastructure, JE Dunn and CRB are designing and building a plant that will support Paris Baguette’s operational goals from day one and adapt to future demand with speed and certainty.”