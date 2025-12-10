DrinkPAK to Open $195M Beverage Manufacturing Facility in Philadelphia

Canned beverage manufacturer DrinkPAK is set to invest $195 million in establishing a manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced the state is investing $2 million to support this project, which will create 174 new jobs over the next three years.

DrinkPAK will lease a 1.4 million-sq.-ft., build-to-suit facility on 74.8 acres in the Bellwether District of Philadelphia — serving as the company’s flagship manufacturing facility on the East Coast. The DrinkPAK facility will also serve as an anchor for the Bellwether District, a 1,300-acre commercial redevelopment project underway in South and Southwest Philadelphia that is reimagining the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery.

DrinkPAK received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2 million Pennsylvania First grant and is also eligible to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit program. Because the Bellwether District is in a Keystone Opportunity Zone with a term that runs through 2043, the company may also receive additional tax benefits.

“My administration competed aggressively against other states to secure this major investment from DrinkPAK — the first anchor tenant for the Bellwether District that will create tens of thousands of jobs and supercharge the economy of Southeastern Pennsylvania,” Shapiro says. “Our strategic investments in site development are helping us win major deals — just another reason why we’re nationally recognized as a top state for business and the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy.”

As producers of the largest and fastest-growing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the world, DrinkPAK provides full-service support for procurement, batching, processing, filling, packaging, warehousing and distribution. Founded in 2020, DrinkPAK has supported canned beverage manufacturing by offering extreme capacity and format flexibility through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to the best talent in the industry.

“Our 1.4 million-square-foot Philadelphia location will continue to solidify DrinkPAK’s position as North America’s premier canned beverage manufacturer, with the ability to service our clients with any drink, any can, any format, and now, in any location,” says Nate Patena, DrinkPAK CEO. “The City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and HRP Group are already proving to be great partners, and we look forward to becoming a part of the Philadelphia community.”