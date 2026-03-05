Bunge Acquires Lecithin, Soy Protein Concentrate and Crush Businesses from IFF

Bunge has completed its acquisition of the soy protein concentrate, lecithin and soy crush businesses from International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

The acquired businesses include IFF's Response, Alpha, Procon and Solec brands. Bunge says these additions complement its existing protein portfolio, creating a range of textured, functional and powdered soy protein concentrates to support the development of higher-protein products in bakery, snacks, meats, alternative meats and more. The transaction also enhances the company’s lecithin offerings, which now include a more complete line of liquid, powdered and fractionated lecithins from soy, sunflower and rapeseed to optimize the production and texture of confectionery, bakery and other products.

"We are excited to integrate IFF’s soy protein concentrate, lecithin and crush business and welcome our new colleagues to Bunge," says Brian Douville, vice president of emulsifiers and proteins at Bunge. "This transaction reinforces our commitment to be recognized by food and beverage customers as a partner of choice providing a diverse and reliable range of ingredient solutions to our global customers, supporting supply chain resilience."

This transaction does not include IFF’s soy isolates business.