ABB Introduces 315- and 355-kW Wall-Mounted Drives

ABB has expanded its all-compatible drive portfolio with a new wall-mounted frame, extending the ACS580-01, ACQ580-01 and ACH580-01 drive ranges with new 315 kW and 355 kW power ratings.

The new frame delivers up to 355 kW in a compact wall-mounted format. The new frame responds to increasing demand for higher output power combined with limited installation space. Its compact design helps reduce cabinet size, panel footprint and system complexity, lowering integration costs across a range of applications.

The wall-mounted drives can be skid-mounted directly to the application or installed within cabinets, including flange mounting and under-unit horizontal mounting. This flexibility enables integration into machine and system structures, supporting compact layouts, optimized thermal management and modular designs.

All ACS580-01, ACQ580-01 and ACH580-01 variants are available in IP21 and IP55 enclosures, making them suitable for both cabinet installation and more demanding environments. The drives are engineered for harsh operating conditions, supporting ambient temperatures of up to 55°C (40°C without derating) and meeting C3 (IP21) and C4 (IP55) environmental classifications for long-term reliability.

Installation, commissioning and servicing are simplified through an optimized wiring terminal section and a patented tilting cabling box, providing fast access to internal components and improving accessibility during installation and maintenance. Offline configuration capabilities allow parameter setup and commissioning without requiring the physical drive, helping reduce overall commissioning time.

Application-specific functionality is supported across the drive families. For cooling and refrigeration applications, this includes dedicated compressor functionality with support for standard refrigerant tables and Antoine coefficients for custom refrigerants, enabling straightforward integration and redundancy in both new and existing systems. A2L and A3 refrigeration conformity documentation is included to support compliance with modern refrigerants where applicable.

To support sustainability objectives, Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are available, helping manufacturers and system integrators assess environmental impact and advance lifecycle sustainability goals.

“The demand for higher-output systems continues to grow, while available installation space is becoming increasingly limited,” says Andy Organ, global product manager – HVACR drives at ABB. “By extending the ACS580, ACQ580 and ACH580 families up to 355 kW in a wall-mounted design, we help our customers build more compact, cost-effective and reliable solutions across multiple industries.”