NORD Expands IE5+ Synchronous Motor Range to 11 kW

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has extended the power of its compact permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM) to 11 kW.

NORD’s IE5+ PMSM are characterized by an efficiency of up to 95% over a wide torque range. The motors are now available in three sizes and cover a range of applications with their extended power range from 0.35 kW to 11 kW and continuous torque from 1.6 Nm to 43.9 Nm.

The high overload capacity, the large adjustment range and the constant torque of the IE5+ motors over a speed range of up to 2.400 rpm enable variant reduction in the respective application, streamlining administrative effort as well as manufacturing, logistics, storage and service processes. “Particularly in spacious intralogistics systems with many drives and long operating times, this provides significant advantages,” says Jörg Niermann, head of marketing at NORD.

“The efficiencies of our IE5+ motors significantly exceed the highest defined energy efficiency class, which considerably reduces their energy consumption and CO2e emissions,” Niermann says. “In addition, the holistic concept of our new motor technology combines energy and material efficiency, thus scoring twice in terms of sustainability.” The PMSM feature eight poles in an IPM design, allowing a reduction in the size of active motor parts and resulting in material savings in the sheet metal package and the magnets. The stator can also be manufactured with single-tooth winding, which reduces the use of copper in the winding head.

IE5+ motors are available with a motor-integrated encoder, an integrated mechanical brake and various flange mountings for direct attachment to a gear unit. Furthermore, the manufacturer enables the assembly of optimally matched drive systems, including electric motor, gear unit and frequency inverter from its extensive modular system – such as IE5+ motors in combination with NORDAC ON or a UNICASE helical bevel gear unit.