Aircapture, Almanac Beer Co. Debut Beer Carbonated with CO₂ from the Atmosphere

Aircapture and California craft beer brewery Almanac Beer Co. have launched Flow – Clean Air Edition, a beer carbonated using CO₂ captured from the atmosphere through onsite direct air capture (DAC).

Installed at Almanac's brewery in Alameda, California, Aircapture's modular DAC unit pulls carbon dioxide from ambient air and delivers beverage-grade liquid CO₂ (99.999% purity, exceeding industry standard specifications) directly into the brewing process.

In 2022, a nationwide carbon dioxide shortage disrupted operations and raised costs for food and beverage manufacturers, hitting breweries especially hard. The cause was structural: most CO₂ comes from fossil-fuel-linked industrial processes such as ammonia or ethanol production. When those industries slow down or sequester supply, CO₂ isn’t as accessible. Aircapture's DAC system allows manufacturers like Almanac to generate their own CO₂ supply onsite.

While large-scale DAC projects require years of construction and hundreds of millions in capital, Aircapture's modular system, integrated with Almanac's existing brewing equipment, was operational in weeks.

"Until now, CO2 has been a volatile byproduct of fuel and chemical production," says Matt Atwood, CEO and founder of Aircapture. "With Flow – Clean Air Edition, we're making high-purity CO2 from the air right where it's needed and delivering it at a cost that works for business owners. This is the beginning of a supply chain transition for a critical commodity worth tens of billions of dollars globally, and a clear signal to CO₂ users across industries, from brewers and beverage producers to food, refrigeration, concrete and agriculture, that sourcing carbon from the sky rather than the ground is no longer theoretical. It's operational, and it's economical."

The launch also supports broader carbon removal policy efforts. A portion of the proceeds from Flow – CAE will be donated to Carbon180, a nonprofit advancing carbon removal policy in the U.S.

The beer debuted during a public celebration at Almanac's Alameda brewery on March 21, where guests toured the operating DAC system and saw how atmospheric CO₂ flows into the brewing process.

"Brewing is both science and craft," says Damian Fagan, CEO of Almanac Beer Co. "By integrating direct air capture into our production floor, we're rethinking one of our essential ingredients and contributing to carbon-removal efforts. Instead of relying on distant industrial supply, we're sourcing CO₂ from the air right here in Alameda. It's local, circular and a glimpse of what the future will look like."

Flow – Clean Air Edition is available at Almanac Beer Co.'s Alameda brewery and can be found in over 800 accounts statewide, including Safeway, Whole Foods, Total Wine, BevMo and more.