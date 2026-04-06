Emerson Introduces Branson Polaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform

Emerson has launched the Branson Polaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform, a configurable multi-use welding platform enabling manufacturing engineers to design efficient joining solutions with software and hardware.

The Polaris platform offers secure connectivity across the factory floor and real-time control capability able to join a range of materials and components, including automotive parts, medical devices, consumer electronics, food packaging, appliances, bioplastics and textiles.

“Today’s manufacturers need ultrasonic welding systems that are as adaptable and advanced as they are,” says Kerryn Harrington, global product manager for Branson Ultrasonics at Emerson. “They need an automated platform that seamlessly integrates into manufacturing environments and can be updated over time to align with changing requirements. In response, Emerson engineers designed the Branson Polaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform as a configurable scalable solution that meets exacting needs across a wide range of applications.”

The Polaris platform consists of power supplies and controllers with varying degrees of functionality as well as software capabilities and a line of actuators that can be selected to meet the needs of any application.

These technologies can be combined to build a benchtop machine for development, laboratory trials and proof of concept, then scaled up for use in a fully automated production line. Optional features can decrease the system footprint, increase data storage and enhance secure connectivity across enterprise networks.

Allowing for greater visibility and control of machine performance, the Polaris platform can connect to higher level systems such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs) for improved efficiency, reliability and precision.

By accessing real-time information, operators can adjust control parameters and recipes in the moment, continuously improving processes and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). For facilities operating in a regulated environment, the performance data also enables easier validation.

Manufacturing engineers can also select individual components or work with Emerson specialists to create a custom welding system that best suits their needs. Specialists from Emerson can also provide technical support throughout the full lifecycle of the welding system.