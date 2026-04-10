Duravant Rebrands Matthews Automation Solutions as Pyramid

Duravant LLC has renamed Matthews Automation Solutions as Pyramid after acquiring the business on Dec. 31, 2025.

Pyramid provides warehouse execution system (WES) and warehouse control system (WCS) software, controls and integration services. Through established products including Pyramid Director, NEXUS, Compass CORS and Lightning Pick pick-to-light technologies, the company delivers flexible, scalable automation that supports efficient material flow and order fulfillment across omnichannel, ecommerce and advanced warehouse environments.

“We are excited to announce the rebrand of our company to Pyramid,” said Gary Cash, senior vice president and general manager of Pyramid. “Our trusted product brands have been delivering warehouse solutions for over 30 years, and now, under the Pyramid name, we add a powerful software and controls layer to Duravant’s industrial automation portfolio — bringing even more comprehensive capabilities alongside the conveyor, parcel, packaging and fulfillment technologies customers rely on to keep operations moving.”

Duravant says the transition to the Pyramid name will strengthen how the organization works with customers, integrators and partners. Pyramid will continue to implement systems as it has in the past —drawing on its expertise in controls, warehouse execution software and light-directed fulfillment systems — alongside trusted partners, integrators and Duravant operating companies.

“Within the unified organization, we are excited to extend the reach of our signature pick-to-light software and systems to more applications by drawing on Duravant’s broader industrial and material handling automation expertise — helping more organizations boost speed, accuracy and scale,” says Mike McManus, general manager of Pyramid’s Lightning Pick operations.

Duravant will formally introduce the Pyramid name at MODEX 2026, set for April 13-16 in Atlanta. Attendees are invited to visit Pyramid at Booth B15922 and Duravant’s other material handling companies at Booth B11319 to experience the latest advances in warehouse automation technology and solutions.