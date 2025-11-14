Duravant to Acquire Matthews Automation Solutions

Duravant LLC has entered into a definitive agreement with Matthews International Corporation to acquire its Matthews Automation Solutions business.

Matthews Automation Solutions delivers warehouse execution system (WES) and warehouse control system (WCS) software, controls and integration services. Known for their Pyramid, Compass, Nexus and Lightning Pick brands, they help optimize material handling and order fulfillment for omnichannel, ecommerce and warehouse operations. The company will join Duravant’s Material Handling operating group.

“We are pleased to welcome Matthews Automation Solutions to Duravant,” says Mike Kachmer, chairman and CEO of Duravant. “The software and controls integration expertise the team brings to Duravant is exceptional. They have a reputation for delivering high quality service and support which aligns perfectly with Duravant’s dedication to ensuring customer success.”

Matthews Automation Solutions operates its software development, project management and operations hubs in Cincinnati, Ohio and Pewaukee, Wisconsin and represents a strategic acquisition for Duravant.

Their expertise in advanced software and controls engineering enhances the capabilities of Duravant’s Material Handling group and product portfolio delivered through their operating companies — FMH Conveyors, NPI, QC Conveyors and Motion06. The addition of WES/WCS technologies enables Duravant to provide comprehensive and efficient material flow and order fulfillment solutions to clients in ecommerce, retail, parcel and logistics sectors.

“We are excited to add Matthews Automation Solutions to Duravant’s material handling portfolio,” says Raman Joshi, group president of Duravant Material Handling. “There is increasing demand and urgency from our customers to design warehouse systems that meet their ever-increasing productivity needs, and by bringing software and control systems in-house, we can broaden and strengthen our offerings to Integrator clients and deliver end-to-end integrated warehouse lines faster and more efficiently."

The transaction, which remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close before March 31, 2026.