Foth Production Solutions to Acquire Food Plant Engineering

Foth Production Solutions, LLC, a science and engineering firm headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will acquire Food Plant Engineering, LLC and Food Plant Construction, LLC, an architecture, engineering, and construction firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Over the last 72 years, Food Plant Engineering has helped solve unique production and facility challenges of food processing companies. This expertise includes facility planning and design, process planning and design, facility construction, and process installation for organizations that are reshaping the pace and direction of the industry.

Foth says Food Plant Engineering’s location also allows it to more quickly and efficiently serve clients throughout the Ohio River Valley, and its architectural service offerings will contribute to greater efficiencies for design-build project delivery.

“We are proud to announce that we have combined our resources and expertise with those of Food Plant Engineering to more broadly serve new market segments and emerging companies within the food and beverage manufacturing sector,” says Foth CEO Randy Homel. “We look forward to welcoming our new employee-members who have demonstrated a proven track record of success as designers, builders, and creators for sustainable food production facilities.”

The acquisition will provide Food Plant Engineering’s existing clients with a broader range of services, addressing the increasing demand for integrated, multi-disciplinary expertise. By leveraging Foth’s experience with mission-critical capital projects, deep bench of knowledgeable employee-members, and vast network of contractors, we can deliver more comprehensive solutions, specifically in the areas of food, beverage, paper and industrial manufacturing and automation; civil design and engineering; and environmental services.

“Joining Foth is a tremendous opportunity, not only for our FPE team but, most importantly, for our clients,” says Food Plant Engineering President Mark Redmond. “We are proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish alongside some of the best food manufacturers, and I’m excited to enhance their access to an even wider range of capabilities.”