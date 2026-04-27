Eriez to Introduce X8-SF Metal Detector

Eriez will launch its X8-SF Metal Detector at interpack 2026.

The X8-SF builds on the performance of the X8 platform, which features a hygienic design, an intuitive interface and integrated data capture to support traceability and compliance. The system is designed to help processors improve product quality while minimizing disruption to operations.

“Different products can create very different inspection conditions, which is where performance consistency becomes critical,” says Emmett Keim, global product manager – inspection systems at Eriez. “At interpack, we’re demonstrating how the X8-SF manages that variability in real time.”

Alongside the X8-SF preview, Eriez will showcase its broader inspection and material handling solutions, including X-ray inspection systems, magnetic separation equipment and vibratory feeders. Together, these technologies help processors protect product quality, safeguard equipment and optimize production efficiency.

The launch of the X8-SF is scheduled for May 7, when full product details will be announced.