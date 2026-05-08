Fresh Del Monte Names Pittsburgh as Foods Division Hub

Del Monte Foods, Inc., a division of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., has reaffirmed its long-standing connection to Pittsburgh by making the city its central hub.

“Pittsburgh has been an important part of our story for more than two decades,” says Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Fresh Del Monte chairman and CEO. “As we look ahead, we are proud to deepen our presence here while continuing to invest in the people, partnerships and community that have supported us over the years.”

Del Monte Food’s history in Pittsburgh began in 2002, when the company acquired several brands —including StarKist, 9Lives and Nature’s Goodness — from Heinz. In 2021, Del Monte Foods relocated its Pittsburgh offices from the North Shore to Penn Center West in Robinson Township, marking a new chapter in its regional footprint while maintaining strong ties to the local community.

More than two decades later, the company’s Foods division is proud to call Pittsburgh its operational hub. In the near term, core functions for the Foods division — including supply chain, finance, commercial operations and research and development — will be anchored in the city. The presence of senior leadership in Pittsburgh reinforces the city’s role at the center of the division’s next chapter.

Del Monte Foods’ brands include Del Monte, Contadina, College Inn, Joyba, Kitchen Basics and S&W. Del Monte Foods is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Lt.