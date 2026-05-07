TNA Unveils Robag Quantum

Equipment supplier tna is introducing its next-generation packaging system, the tna robag Quantum, at Interpack 2026.

Since 1982, tna has innovated the robag platform, introducing multiple generations of technology. The robag Quantum represents the next major leap in this journey, aiming to bring a new level of performance, flexibility and intelligent simplicity to modern food production.

The robag Quantum has been engineered for snack and food producers facing the growing challenge of more packs, more SKUs and more pressure on space, labor and margins, particularly for products such as potato chips, popcorn, tortilla chips and extruded snacks. The equipment is designed to increase capacity per tube — reaching up to 300 bags per minute, depending on bag, film and product type — while helping simplify the overall line.

The robag Quantum was also developed and designed to cater to confectionery markets, by serving essentially as a faster single-tube bagger that could be used instead of larger, more complex twin-tube machines.

“For over 40 years, the tna robag has continuously raised the bar in VFFS packaging through ongoing innovation," says tna solutions CEO Michael Jonson. "Quantum is the latest expression of that journey, built with the same pioneering spirit, and engineered for what the industry needs next.”

For producers, this may translate into operational gains, including higher output per tube, fewer machines for the same output and low product and film waste, depending on the application. By reducing the amount of associated infeed and outfeed equipment, manufacturers can also strive to lower maintenance demands, cleaning requirements and total line complexity.

“Snack manufacturers are under pressure to produce more packs, more variety and more value, without adding complexity to the factory floor," says Simon Hill, group product innovation manager, tna solutions. "With the tna robag Quantum, we are helping producers rethink high-capacity packaging by increasing output per tube rather than simply adding more machines. The result is a simpler, more efficient line that supports higher OEE, lower waste and faster routes to profitability.”

The tna robag Quantum is designed to perform as part of a complete line. Integrated with distribution and seasoning, it supports a connected production system that is suitable for helping manufacturers address labor constraints, space limitations and growing product variety without adding unnecessary difficulty.