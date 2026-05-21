Kraft Launches Lactose-Free Cheese Products

Kraft Natural Cheese has launched a Lactose-Free product line, expanding its portfolio to meet demand for dairy options that support a range of dietary needs.

Available in three varieties – Mild Cheddar Shredded Cheese, Mozzarella Shredded Cheese and Mozzarella String Cheese – each new product is made with real dairy and 0 grams of lactose.

“As consumer needs continue to evolve, we are focused on delivering products that make it easier for more people to enjoy the foods they love,” says Dhriti Batra, director of Kraft Natural Cheese at Lactalis Heritage Dairy. “Our Lactose-Free shreds and string cheese bring the same trusted taste and quality that Kraft Natural Cheese is known for, but now in a way that fits seamlessly into more lifestyles and everyday routines.”

Kraft Natural Cheese’s new Lactose-Free products are crafted with added lactase, an enzyme commonly used in lactose-free milk that helps break down lactose. The shredded varieties melt easily into recipes and come in a resealable pouch for freshness. The Mozzarella String Cheese offers an on-the-go snacking option with 12 individually wrapped portions per bag.

The Kraft Natural Cheese Lactose-Free product line is now available at select national retailers with additional doors to follow in the coming months.