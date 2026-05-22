Gericke Debuts Nibbler GNB 250

Process equipment manufacturer Gericke has introduced the Nibbler GNB 250, which provides gentle deagglomeration, pre‐breaking and coarse size reduction in one compact machine.

Featuring the same proprietary deagglomeration and size reduction technology as the larger Nibbler GNB 530, the new Nibbler GNB 250 was devised to deliver consistent particle size reduction at high throughputs in tight spaces and/or at low volumes where the additional size and capacity are not required. The versatile Nibbler GNB 250 automatically reduces solids to a preset particle size ranging from 2 mm to 25 mm at throughputs up to 30,000 l/hr depending on the application, while the Nibbler GNB 530 achieves throughputs up to 50,000 kg/hr.

Suitable for food and other manufacturers, the Nibbler GNB 250 sports round process connections as standard for seamless installation and smooth material transfer in pneumatic conveyors and other inline applications. Any need for complex adapters, transitions or custom connections is eliminated while complete discharge without material hangups is assured.

The hygienic Nibbler 250 is available with a range of optional equipment such as the company's RotaSafe detection system, which automatically shuts down power in the event of abnormal metal to metal contact, and proprietary seals that permit installation in sanitary WIP processes. The latest Nibbler is also available in ATEX-compliant, pressure and custom configurations and may be tested in the company's New Jersey test laboratory with full-size, fully operating equipment.