Killer Brownie announces new HQ, expanded facility

Killer Brownie, the family-founded indulgent, layered dessert that started as a local sensation in Dayton’s Dorothy Lane Market before growing into a nationwide brand, has announced plans for a new headquarters and expanded operations facility, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued growth, it says. Created in the 1980s by the Mayne family inside the local grocery store and now available in more than 10,000 retail locations nationwide, Killer Brownie remains deeply rooted in the community where the brand began, it adds. The project was approved for a tax credit by the Ohio Department of Development's Tax Credit Authority. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

The new facility will reportedly bring Killer Brownie’s growing team together under one roof while significantly expanding operational capacity to support continued nationwide demand. The move will increase the company’s footprint from approximately 50,000 square feet to 140,000 square feet, positioning the brand for long-term growth while reinforcing the collaborative culture that has defined Killer Brownie since its earliest days, it notes.

“This moment is about more than a new facility—it’s about investing in the future of our team, our brand, and the culture that has shaped Killer Brownie from the beginning,” says Killer Brownie CEO Chimene Mayne-Ross. “Bringing everyone together under one roof creates space for deeper collaboration, continued innovation, and the kind of connection that allows us to keep delivering something truly special to consumers across the country.”

While Killer Brownie’s reach continues to expand nationally, the company remains deeply rooted in the community where the brand first began, it says. The new headquarters and operations facility reflects Killer Brownie’s long-term commitment to the region and its continued investment in building the future of the brand close to home, it adds.

“Killer Brownie has built remarkable momentum over the last several years, and this facility positions the brand for its next phase of growth,” says John Linehan, president of Irresistible Foods Group, the owner of brands such as Grillo’s and King’s Hawaiian who invested in Killer Brownie with the Mayne family in 2024. “We’re making a long-term investment in the future of the business, ensuring we have the operational foundation and capacity needed to continue expanding our national presence.”

The company expects to officially assume occupancy following the anticipated closing of the property transaction later this summer. Final lease agreements have been executed, with occupancy contingent upon completion of the property sale process currently scheduled for June 30.