Adam Debuts Sentinel Dynamic Inline Checkweigher

Adam Equipment has launched its first dynamic inline checkweigher.

The manufacturer, which was founded in the UK in 1972, had previously only made and sold static weighing equipment. The checkweigher range, named Sentinel will have many bespoke aspects, making it suitable for many applications within the pharmaceutical and food production industries.

The Sentinel range is compliant with good manufacturing practices (GMP), as well as 21 CFR Part 11.

“We’re launching Sentinel as the first new product as part of the new chapter of Adam,” says Adam CEO Colin Maher. “It’s a product category Adam has never been part of before.”

Sentinel will feature a tilting 15.6” touchscreen, 400 GB of internal data storage, intelligent filtering and a choice of weighing ranges going up to 6,000 g with up to 400 ppm, depending on packaging size. Intelligent filtering technology will monitor machine vibration and continuously adapt through AI model-based learning to ensure accuracy, even in tough conditions. Patented non-contact taut band technology, combined with a low-friction aluminum conveyor and precision-controlled stepper motor, will further aid weighing accuracy.

Maher says the move into inline checkweighing is a strategic one that will benefit both Adam, its worldwide dealership network and customers.

“The crucial thing about Sentinel is its price point,” Maher says. “Many businesses are put off inline checkweighing equipment because of the cost. We’re making sure our price is comfortably below the main players in inline checkweighing, making it a more accessible option for more businesses. That means they can save time, costs and labor, and it gives them an easier way to scale up their production without the massive outlay of a typical dynamic inline checkweigher system.”

While specifications and final pricing have yet to be announced, Adam is welcoming expressions of interest, both from its dealership network and from businesses needing a dynamic inline checkweigher.

“There is a lot of work that has gone into Sentinel and as industry continues to increase its automation of weighing throughout production, from the outset it was our goal to develop a product with outstanding performance but without the premium price tag,” Maher says.