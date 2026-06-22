Top Seedz Expands Cracker Production

Top Seedz, a Buffalo, New York maker of organic, seed-based snacks, is doubling production capacity, introducing a sustainable new packaging format and expanding its cracker lineup with two new flavors.

The company has installed a second production line and nine additional ovens, increasing production from approximately 16,000 cracker packages per day to as many as 32,000 packages daily.

Additionally, Top Seedz is also transitioning its 5-oz. crackers from clamshell packaging to resealable pouches made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. The new packaging delivers improved sustainability, enhanced freshness, longer shelf life, superior barrier protection and greater convenience for consumers. Top Seedz has also expanded its packaging capabilities with new equipment, including flow-wrap technology for its 0.75-oz. snack pack format, further enhancing manufacturing efficiency and supporting future growth.

The company recently expanded its cracker lineup with the launch of two new flavors, Black Pepper & Turmeric and Salt-Free.

"This is an exciting milestone for Top Seedz as we continue to invest in the future of our brand and our customers," says Rebecca Brady, founder and CEO of Top Seedz. "In our first year of business, I personally made approximately 16,000 boxes of crackers over the course of an entire year. Today, with our new production line and expanded baking capacity, we'll be able to produce roughly twice that amount in a single day. What once took us a year, we can now do twice over in a day. Our new packaging better reflects the premium quality of what's inside while making our products more convenient for consumers. Combined with new flavor innovations and significantly increased production capacity, we're well positioned to support our growing direct-to-consumer business, expand our foodservice offerings, and partner with more retailers looking for better-for-you, delicious products that today's consumers are actively seeking."