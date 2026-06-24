Snack Foods
Crispy Green Relocates HQ, Expands Warehouse Capacity
Crispy Green, Inc., provider of freeze-dried fruit snacks, has expanded its operations and relocated its headquarters to a new office at in Fairfield, New Jersey.
Following several years of sustained growth across supermarket and e-commerce channels, along with the brand's recent expansion into foodservice and vending, Crispy Green is scaling its operations to meet increasing demand.
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