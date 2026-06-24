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Crispy Green Relocates HQ, Expands Warehouse Capacity

Crispy Green Snacks
Crispy Green, Inc.
June 24, 2026

Crispy Green, Inc., provider of freeze-dried fruit snacks, has expanded its operations and relocated its headquarters to a new office at in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Following several years of sustained growth across supermarket and e-commerce channels, along with the brand's recent expansion into foodservice and vending, Crispy Green is scaling its operations to meet increasing demand.

To support this momentum, the company has secured an additional unit in a neighboring building, providing expanded warehouse capacity and a more thoughtfully designed office environment to support its growing team. The new space offers an improved layout that enhances collaboration, productivity and day-to-day connectivity.

"This expansion marks an exciting new chapter in our growth and reflects the strong momentum behind our brand," says Crispy Green CEO Angela Liu. "We embraced this opportunity to create a brighter, more vibrant and more collaborative workplace. The new space is designed to bring people together, spark ideas and support the energy and innovation that drive our team every day."

Crispy Green’s warehouse and fulfillment operations will remain fully active at its existing Fairfield location, ensuring uninterrupted service and consistency for retail and distribution partners.

KEYWORDS: freeze-dried snacks warehouse

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