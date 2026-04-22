Bimbo Bakeries Relocates Corporate HQ to Texas

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. is relocating its corporate headquarters from Horsham, Pennsylvania, to Irving, Texas, to strengthen alignment across U.S. operations and supports the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Bimbo USA benefits from the Dallas metro's central location and closer proximity to Grupo Bimbo’s global corporate office in Mexico City, supporting collaboration and enabling faster, more integrated decision‑making across operations, it says.

Dallas is also a significant market for the company, with multiple bakeries, sales centers and distribution facilities already established across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The region offers a strong business environment, access to a diverse talent pool and infrastructure that supports Bimbo USA’s future. Relocating the headquarters further aligns leadership with a region that already supports key parts of the company’s operations, the company notes.

“Our commitment to baking and delivering the highest-quality, nutritious and delicious baked goods and snacks to our customers remains our top priority,” says Greg Koehrsen, president. “Relocating our headquarters to Dallas positions us to operate more efficiently as we continue to invest in our brands and our communities.”

Bimbo USA’s senior leadership team and many other positions are already working in the new headquarters, and the company will continue to recruit for additional corporate roles at this location.

The company's history in Texas began in 1998, when Grupo Bimbo entered the U.S. market through the acquisition of Mrs. Baird’s Bakery. Today, the company operates multiple bakeries, sales centers, and distribution centers throughout the Dallas‑Fort Worth area and across Texas.

“Texas was our first home and played a defining role in our early history. We’ve built a strong presence here over the years, and this region remains central to who we are today. We’re looking forward to deepening those roots as we grow and continuing to support the communities that have supported us,” Koehrsen says.

Bimbo USA is building partnerships in the Dallas business community and strengthening relationships with local universities to support early‑career recruiting, it says. While relocating, Bimbo USA’s commitment to the greater Philadelphia region remains strong, and the company will maintain a presence through its Conshohocken Sales Center and regional operations.

“We are deeply grateful to the greater Philadelphia community," Koehrsen says. "The Philadelphia area was our home for 17 years, and we will always appreciate the important role it has played in our journey."