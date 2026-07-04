Sustainability
Nut Processor Pearl Crop Partners with Renewable America on Solar Projects
Renewable America has completed 1.9 MWdc commercial solar projects with Pearl Crop, Inc., a nut processing company with multiple facilities in central California.
Pearl Crop turned to Renewable America to transform its operations through commercial solar. Its facilities have high energy demands, and Pearl Crop faced escalating energy costs. The company also has ambitious sustainability targets and recognized the need to power its operations with clean energy.
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