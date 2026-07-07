Expansions/Buildouts
The Campbell’s Company Expands North Carolina Facility for Aseptic Processing
The Campbell’s Company, in partnership with CRB, has completed an 88,000-sq.-ft. aseptic manufacturing expansion at its facility in Maxton, North Carolina.
The project added a new aseptic processing line, as well as an additional 28,000 sq. ft. of utility mezzanine space, to increase capacity, improve product consistency and support future growth while integrating with established operations.
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