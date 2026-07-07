The Campbell’s Company Expands North Carolina Facility for Aseptic Processing

The Campbell’s Company, in partnership with CRB, has completed an 88,000-sq.-ft. aseptic manufacturing expansion at its facility in Maxton, North Carolina.

The project added a new aseptic processing line, as well as an additional 28,000 sq. ft. of utility mezzanine space, to increase capacity, improve product consistency and support future growth while integrating with established operations.

The expansion involved a fast-track design-build approach, with design, construction and equipment installation progressing in parallel. The project relied on detailed planning, sequencing and coordination across teams.

Equipment installation was aligned with construction milestones, and work areas were prioritized to support installation, testing and startup. This approach allowed the team to meet schedule requirements while maintaining a high level of execution and minimizing operational risk.

The project created more than 100 new jobs. The project also built new office space, employee welfare area and a training facility and conference center.

Additionally, Campbell’s and CRB collaborated with Duke Energy to construct a 33 megawatt substation onsite, with Duke Energy’s contribution up to $15 million.

The project also received a Robeson County rural building reuse grant of up to $1 million over two years. The organization also approved a five-year Local Economic Development Incentive Grant.

Furthermore, the Robeson County water utility system committed up to $90 million for reliability improvement. The project will also receive $1,250,000 from the Industrial Development Fund utility account and $1,250,000 from Golden Leaf to support infrastructure.

The NC Community College System’s Customized Training Program will also provide up to $248,000 in workplace training funds.