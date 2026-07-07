Mondelez Introduces Recycled Flexible Packaging for Marabou Chocolate Bars

LyondellBasell has introduced a flexible packaging solution for Marabou chocolate bars, developed in collaboration with Mondelez International, Amcor, Taghleef Industries and other key industry players.

Using LYB CirculenRevive polymers with 100% attributed recycled content via an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach, Mondelez is now offering packaging sourced from 75% recycled content, helping transform hard-to-recycle post-consumer mixed plastic waste into high-quality materials for food packaging.

“Our collaboration with Mondelez illustrates our shared vision for the future and highlights our ability to provide innovative, high-quality circular solutions tailored to demanding specifications,” says Yvonne van der Laan, executive vice president, Sustainable Solutions and Technology Business, LYB. “We’re committed to making circular and low carbon solutions work for businesses while creating solutions for everyday sustainable living.”

As LYB continues to expand its circular solutions, the company plans to supply future polymers for Marabou packaging through MoReTec-1, its first commercial-scale catalytic chemical recycling plant under construction in Wesseling, Germany. Once operational, MoReTec-1 will strengthen access to circular feedstock within the LYB integrated ecosystem, which connects advanced sorting and recycling infrastructure with the company’s existing crackers and polymerization assets.

Once operational, the MoReTec-1 facility is designed to produce 50,000 metric tons of feedstock annually for use in existing LYB production units, enabling the production of recycled polymers. Source One Plastics, an LYB joint venture located in Eicklingen, Germany, processes mixed plastic waste into feedstock suitable for chemical recycling, supporting future supply to MoReTec-1. LYB currently sources recycled feedstock for CirculenRevive polymer production from third-party pyrolysis oil producers.

Solutions like the Marabou chocolate bar packaging depend on collaboration across the value chain to help advance a more circular economy for plastics. LYB supplies the circular polymers, Taghleef Industries develops the base film and Amcor converts the material into the final flexible packaging solution for Mondelez.

“Looking ahead, our ambition is to increase the use of recycled plastic in our packaging materials, and we’re proud to collaborate with multiple value chain players, including LYB and other industry leaders, on this journey,” says Richard Akkermans, packaging sustainability manager at Mondelez International. “For consumers, the message is simple: plastic packaging can be recycled and allocated back into new food packaging. This initiative shows what becomes possible when brand owners, recyclers, packaging material producers and converters work together to turn circular ambition into commercial reality.”

The new packaging supports progress toward European recycling ambitions and readiness for anticipated recycled-content requirements under the European Union Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). Chemical recycling can help address flexible packaging waste, which has historically proven challenging to recycle into materials suitable for food packaging.