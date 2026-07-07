Sustainable Packaging
Mondelez Introduces Recycled Flexible Packaging for Marabou Chocolate Bars
LyondellBasell has introduced a flexible packaging solution for Marabou chocolate bars, developed in collaboration with Mondelez International, Amcor, Taghleef Industries and other key industry players.
Using LYB CirculenRevive polymers with 100% attributed recycled content via an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach, Mondelez is now offering packaging sourced from 75% recycled content, helping transform hard-to-recycle post-consumer mixed plastic waste into high-quality materials for food packaging.
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