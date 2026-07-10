CPG Firms Must Move Strategically to Meet Sustainable Packaging Goals

The major goals of packaging are product marketing and protection, as well as consumer health and safety — goals that cannot be dismissed to satisfy sustainability mandates, according to The New Material World, a recent report from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

In addition, executives interviewed for another PMMI study, From Complexity to Capability 2026, described the current packaging environment as one that is shaped by persistent uncertainty, workforce turnover, rising system complexity and less predictable demand. At the same time, today’s consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers must commercialize faster, recover more quickly from disruptions and protect margins while achieving sustainability goals.

One of the key takeaways from this study was the need for operational readiness. CPG firms must pivot faster, especially when regulations shift or demand changes.





Some Trade-offs are Required for Sustainability

Regulatory developments also are directly affecting packaging economics, according to PMMI’s State of the Industry 2025 (SOTI) survey. For instance, emerging state-level extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws create reporting obligations and potential fee structures tied to packaging materials. For high-volume packaged goods like cereal, for example, even incremental per-unit costs can materially influence packaging design, lightweighting initiatives and supplier negotiations.

As CPG companies transition to sustainable materials, trade-offs are almost guaranteed, according to the SOTI study. In fact, only 7% of survey respondents reported no packaging trade-offs. The most common challenges include higher production costs and diminished product protection and quality. These findings were echoed in interviews where CPG businesses of all sizes cited cost and performance risks as top concerns.

PMMI business intelligence confirms that recyclable materials remain the top sustainability priority for most companies, particularly in cases when retailers require their use. While adoption is expected to grow, cost remains a significant barrier — especially for smaller or cost-sensitive brands — unless material prices decline or regulatory pressures change.

Food and beverage manufacturers want to reduce the amount of packaging used for products, adopt more recyclable packaging materials and reduce packaging waste. Consequently, many have implemented sustainable packaging initiatives, lea

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ding to an increased use of recycled materials, as well as a reduction in the amount of packaging being used. On a corporate level, these initiatives are being addressed by redesigns to reduce the footprint of the packaging, careful monitoring of the amount of packaging used to reduce waste, increased use of biodegradable materials like biofilms, and production of thinner packaging.

At the plant level, common ways to improve sustainability efforts include:

Creating an in-house resource conservation team

Producing high-density polyethylene bottles in-house (using less water, energy and plastic)

Installing new equipment with a lower carbon footprint

Most importantly, a sustainable packaging future relies on the collaboration of CPG companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and material suppliers to create sustainable materials that won’t slow production. This collaboration is essential, but until more materials evolve to become compatible with legacy lines, or legacy equipment is updated or replaced, some CPG firms may find it difficult to move beyond making incremental changes rather than transformative shifts in sustainable packaging.

Attendees at PACK EXPO International 2026 will find new materials and containers to refresh or differentiate their brand, create shelf impact, offer more convenience or functionality, increase sustainability and run on existing equipment.

Returning to Chicago’s McCormick Place on Oct. 18–21, the trade show features more than 2,600 exhibitors.

A few of the sustainability-focused highlights of the show include: