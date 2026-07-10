Sustainable Packaging
CPG Firms Must Move Strategically to Meet Sustainable Packaging Goals
Redesigns to reduce a package’s footprint and the production of thinner packaging are on the rise, but will legacy machinery be ready to handle the emerging materials?
The major goals of packaging are product marketing and protection, as well as consumer health and safety — goals that cannot be dismissed to satisfy sustainability mandates, according to The New Material World, a recent report from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
In addition, executives interviewed for another PMMI study, From Complexity to Capability 2026, described the current packaging environment as one that is shaped by persistent uncertainty, workforce turnover, rising system complexity and less predictable demand. At the same time, today’s consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers must commercialize faster, recover more quickly from disruptions and protect margins while achieving sustainability goals.
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