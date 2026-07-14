Our Home to Close Vegas Facility

Snack maker Our Home announced via Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) that it will close its Las Vegas facility on Aug. 25. The company owns better-for-you brand RW Garcia, as well as PopSecret popcorn, From the Ground Up, ParmCrisps and more.

Affected workers will be laid off on the same date, with the exception of one plant manager position listed with a possible layoff date of Dec. 31, according to Fox5Vegas.