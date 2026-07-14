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Plant Closings

Our Home to Close Vegas Facility

Samples of PopSecret popcorn in blue bags, at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo.
Image Credit: Jenni Spinner
July 14, 2026

Snack maker Our Home announced via Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) that it will close its Las Vegas facility on Aug. 25. The company owns better-for-you brand RW Garcia, as well as PopSecret popcorn, From the Ground Up, ParmCrisps and more.

Affected workers will be laid off on the same date, with the exception of one plant manager position listed with a possible layoff date of Dec. 31, according to Fox5Vegas.

The news outlet noted that the WARN notice included a breakdown of job titles affected, including: packers (12), packaging machine operators (6), maintenance technicians (5), processing support operators (5), boxers (4), material handlers (4) and sheeter operators (4), among others. Other roles listed included quality assurance, production supervision and supply chain jobs.

Our Home did not provide a reason for the shutdown in its letter dated June 26 to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The facility initially opened over a decade ago under organic corn chip and cracker manufacturer RW Garcia, notes The Nevada Globe, and the brand was acquired by Utz Brands in 2021, before being sold again three years later to Our Home.

SF&WB reached out to Our Home for comment, but a representative declined to comment.

This article was originally posted on www.snackandbakery.com.
KEYWORDS: plant closings snacks

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