Schubert North America Moves to New HQ

Snack and bakery equipment supplier Schubert North America has constructed a new headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Designed to support the company's growth across the U.S. and Canada, the new facility will serve as a hub for sales, engineering, service, customer training and final assembly of Schubert packaging machines.

Located on a 7.36-acre site, the approximately 45,000-sq.-ft. headquarters has been designed to enhance customer support while providing room for future expansion, Schubert says. Once complete, customers can participate in final machine acceptance testing, operator training and service activities in Charlotte, reducing the need to travel overseas.

"North America continues to be one of Schubert's most important growth markets," says Hartmut Siegel, CEO of Schubert North America. "Our new headquarters allows us to be even closer to our customers while expanding our capabilities for machine assembly, commissioning, service and training. This investment reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting manufacturers throughout North America."

The facility has been designed in accordance with Schubert's global Mission Blue sustainability initiative and incorporates numerous features aligned with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards.

In addition to expanded office space, the headquarters will include:

Final assembly and commissioning of Schubert packaging machines

A dedicated service workshop

Customer training facilities

Engineering, sales and technical support operations

Capacity for future expansion as customer demand continues to grow throughout North America

Since establishing its North American headquarters in Charlotte in 2015, Schubert says it has experienced growth driven by increasing demand for flexible, intelligent packaging automation solutions. The new headquarters strengthens Schubert's ability to provide local expertise, faster response times and expanded support for manufacturers throughout the region.

To mark this significant milestone, Schubert North America is planning a grand opening celebration in early spring 2027. Customers, partners, community leaders and industry representatives will be invited to tour the new facility and experience Schubert's latest packaging technologies.