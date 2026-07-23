Supplier News
Schubert North America Moves to New HQ
Snack and bakery equipment supplier Schubert North America has constructed a new headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Designed to support the company's growth across the U.S. and Canada, the new facility will serve as a hub for sales, engineering, service, customer training and final assembly of Schubert packaging machines.
This article was originally posted on www.snackandbakery.com.
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