PS Seasoning, Pro Smoker to Build New HQ in Wisconsin

PS Seasoning and sister company Pro Smoker have unveiled plans for a new global headquarters in West Bend, Wisconsin, bringing at least 150 jobs to the area.

The City of West Bend’s Common Council voted on June 16 to accept the company’s offer to purchase a 60-acre parcel within the West Bend Manufacturing Center. The companies will consolidate key operations, including their corporate offices, manufacturing operations and distribution center, into a nearly 200,000-sq.-ft. campus.

Designed with scalability in mind, the facility will serve as the companies’ hub for production, logistics, research, development and innovation, while continuing to support its expanding workforce and customer base.

“Southeastern Wisconsin has been our home for nearly 50 years, and this expansion in West Bend marks the next bold step in our growth story,” says Joe Hanni, CEO of PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. “Our new global headquarters isn’t just a milestone — it’s a launching pad. By investing in people, technology and community, we’re positioning PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker to lead the industry into its next era.”

Over the past five years, the companies have tripled in size, growing to nearly 300 employees. PS Seasoning will continue to retain certain manufacturing operations in Iron Ridge and Pro Smoker operations in Hartford.

Construction is anticipated to begin at the new site in spring 2026, with phased move-ins beginning in late 2027.

“The project is about more than just a new building,” Hanni adds. “It’s about creating a workplace where our team can thrive, collaborate and continue to drive innovation well into the future. This is about honoring our roots as a family-owned company while building something that will carry us forward for generations.”