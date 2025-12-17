V&V Supremo Foods to Build Wisconsin Facility

V&V Supremo Foods has acquired 39 acres in Jefferson, Wisconsin with the goal of building a production facility.

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Jefferson offers a thriving community, a central location and access to major transportation corridors. Designed with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and sustainable practices, V&V Supremo Foods says the plant will serve as a cornerstone for its future while honoring its tradition of quality and authenticity.

This expansion is expected to create new jobs and spark an economic impact in the region. V&V Supremo Foods says it looks forward to building strong partnerships with local and state partners to support training, workforce development and supplier relationships in the region.

"This expansion reflects our confidence in the future and commitment to serving our consumers, retail, foodservice and industrial partners, and strengthening our ties with the communities where we operate," says Gilberto Villaseñor II, chief visionary officer.

Founded in 1964, V&V Supremo Foods is family-owned and headquartered in Chicago. The company manufactures products under its award-winning Chihuahua cheese brand, as well as chorizo and cremas.