Regulatory Watch

Regulatory Update

FDA Revokes Authorized Use of Orange B Color Additive

hot dog with ketchup and mustard
chandlervid85 via freepik
July 23, 2026

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has revoked the authorized use of Orange B as a color additive in food and is proposing to do the same for Citrus Red No. 2.

The FDA is proposing to revoke the regulation authorizing the use of Citrus Red No. 2 as a color additive in food because the agency has tentatively concluded that its use has been abandoned by industry. Citrus Red No. 2 has been authorized since 1959 for coloring the skins of mature oranges.

“The FDA is committed to maintaining a science-based, modern regulatory framework that reflects current manufacturing practices and marketplace realities,” says Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas. “By working to remove outdated and unnecessary authorizations under President Trump’s regulatory reform agenda, we are ensuring our regulations remain effective, transparent and aligned with the agency’s public health mission.”

The FDA is also issuing a final order revoking the use of Orange B as a color additive in food — specifically for coloring hot dog and sausage casings. Following an evaluation of public comments on the proposed action, the agency did not receive information changing its conclusion that Orange B has been abandoned by industry.

The FDA is accepting public comments on the proposed revocation of Citrus Red No. 2 as a color additive in food for 30 days. All comments must be submitted by August 24. Comments may be submitted electronically through the Federal eRulemaking Portal to docket FDA-2026-N-6304.

After reviewing the public comments, the FDA will determine whether to finalize the proposed revocation of Citrus Red No. 2.

These actions reflect the FDA's ongoing commitment to reviewing and updating color additive regulations that are no longer relevant to current industry practices and represent milestones in the administration's effort to phase out petroleum-based color additives from the U.S. food supply. 

The FDA also continues to track voluntary industry commitments to remove petroleum-based food dyes through its Tracking Food Industry Pledges to Remove Petroleum-Based Food Dyes webpage, which summarizes commitments from manufacturers, retailers and trade associations as companies transition to alternative color sources and phase out petroleum-based food dyes.

KEYWORDS: colorant FDA

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