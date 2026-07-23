FDA Revokes Authorized Use of Orange B Color Additive

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has revoked the authorized use of Orange B as a color additive in food and is proposing to do the same for Citrus Red No. 2.

The FDA is proposing to revoke the regulation authorizing the use of Citrus Red No. 2 as a color additive in food because the agency has tentatively concluded that its use has been abandoned by industry. Citrus Red No. 2 has been authorized since 1959 for coloring the skins of mature oranges.