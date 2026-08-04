Cleaning/Sanitation
How Impedance Sensors Advance CIP Processes
When the specifics of a food safety process are unknown, manufacturers and processors tend to compensate by building a wall of precaution around those processes to keep facilities, products and consumers safe.
It’s a sensible philosophy, but it can also create waste and inefficiency. In CIP, this approach has often meant overlong rinse cycles that eat up time, resources and margin.
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