New design allows operators to safely empty bags of powder through a bar grating while a contiguous vibrating tray assembly catches foreign debris and off-spec ingredients. The custom cover arrangement is now available on all ribbon blenders and the pictured Model 42N-18SS utilizes safety limit switches that prevent operation of the agitator if any access ports are open or if the grating is removed. All interior and exterior surfaces are stainless steel, polished to 150-grit sanitary finish. The blender also features a sanitary 4” spherical disc discharge valve with pneumatic actuator.