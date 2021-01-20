Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC) has issued a public alert and a voluntary recall on select LCC milk chocolate products from a determined best-by date range for potential foreign objects. The company issued this recall after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product. After initial investigations and out of an abundance of caution, LCC is voluntarily recalling all potential affected product currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021.

To date, no consumers have reported adverse health effects due to this contamination. Affected products include:

Hazelnut Five Star Bar

Fruit & Nut Five Star Bar

Almond Five Star Bar

Granola Five Star Bar

Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt & Almonds

Milk Chocolate Almond Bark

Chocolates of Vermont Green Mountain

These products can be found within a range of other gift packages, boxes and baskets.

Refer to the detailed list on the FDA website for all affected products and associated Best By Dates. These products were distributed through retailers and distributors across all 50 states and in the company’s three Vermont retail stores.

LCC is asking customers to discontinue use and immediately dispose of any products listed above. Customers can find the Best By Date near the UPC code on the package.

For any additional questions or concerns, email info@lakechamplainchocolates.com.