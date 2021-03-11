Designed for large-scale yet intimate blending of free-flowing solids in a full suite of laboratory, pilot and production sizes, Model DCB-75 heats and dries product with efficiency as it is being blended. Other features include gas purging capability, a 16" pneumatically operated discharge valve, 5-passage rotary union, explosion-proof brake motor and PLC controls. www.mixers.com
Vacuum-rated, double-cone tumble blenders
March 11, 2021
No Comments
