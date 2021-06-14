Lightfoot canning solution combines the company’s fiber laser with the speed of dual Lightfoot marking heads to meet the demanding production needs of beverage canning manufacturers. IP69-rated marking heads and an IP65-rated supply cabinet are designed to handle humid, sugar-laden or washdown environments. The solution includes a Class 1 sealed enclosure to help ensure that operators are safe from any optical radiation. An integrated fume extractor keeps operators protected from harmful aluminum dust and fumes.
Videojet - www.videojet.com