The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announces the 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition Call for Entries. The deadline for entries is Friday, October 22, 2021.

The Call for Entries provides an overview of the Achievement Awards program, the competition rules, including eligibility requirements, entry fees and instructions on how to enter the competition. Awards are given in these categories: expanding the use of flexible packaging, technical innovation, sustainability, printing, shelf impact and packaging excellence. All entries are judged by an independent panel of experts.

The Awards Competition is among the most respected in the industry thanks to the outstanding caliber of packaging entries, and the objective and methodical judging process. Its focus on new technologies, processes, printing techniques and sustainability of flexible packaging places the Competition in a class by itself.

The FPA has conducted the annual Awards Competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging. For more information on the Competition, or for the FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries, please visit www.flexpack.org.