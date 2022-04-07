Steeped Coffee, brewed similar to tea, come in Steeped Packs that contain craft-roasted, freshly ground pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed. The coffee features:

  • 100% Specialty Coffee: craft roasted in small batches with ethically sourced beans
  • No Machine Required: unplugged single-serve convenience, no pods, no mess
  • Guilt-Free Packaging: made using plant-based renewable and compostable materials
  • Full Immersion Filter: certified compostable non-GMO renewable filters
  • Ultrasonically Welded: no glues or staples, no wasted materials, maximum coffee
  • Pre-Portioned Single-Serving: only brew what you use, reducing wasteful consumption
  • Precision Ground Coffee: consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron
  • Triple Nitro Sealed: removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans
  • Just Add Water: single-serve convenience brewed hot or as Steeped Cold Brew
  • Barista Approved: independently tested by specialty Q-graders for freshness, quality, taste

Steeped Coffee is available through KeHE, on Amazon, and at premium supermarkets, luxury hotels and offices with craft coffee and at-home services.

 