Steeped Coffee, brewed similar to tea, come in Steeped Packs that contain craft-roasted, freshly ground pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed. The coffee features:

100% Specialty Coffee: craft roasted in small batches with ethically sourced beans

No Machine Required: unplugged single-serve convenience, no pods, no mess

Guilt-Free Packaging: made using plant-based renewable and compostable materials

Full Immersion Filter: certified compostable non-GMO renewable filters

Ultrasonically Welded: no glues or staples, no wasted materials, maximum coffee

Pre-Portioned Single-Serving: only brew what you use, reducing wasteful consumption

Precision Ground Coffee: consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron

Triple Nitro Sealed: removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans

Just Add Water: single-serve convenience brewed hot or as Steeped Cold Brew

Barista Approved: independently tested by specialty Q-graders for freshness, quality, taste

Steeped Coffee is available through KeHE, on Amazon, and at premium supermarkets, luxury hotels and offices with craft coffee and at-home services.