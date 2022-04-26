Bel Brands USA has launched Babybel Plant-Based, mimicking the taste and texture of Mini Babybel. This new snack was crafted to taste like mozzarella cheese and offers a good source of calcium and B12. And because the iconic new snack needs iconic new packaging, the certified plant-based and dairy-free snack is packaged in Babybel’s signature wax coating, now in green to easily identify as plant-based.

Babybel Plant-Based is available in a six-count bag at Whole Foods and Fresh Thyme, as well as a 32-count pack at Costco and 20-count pack at Sam’s Club, with expanded availability to come throughout 2022. Packaging is made of 80% paper and the wrappers inside are certified home compostable by TUV Austria. Babybel also now offers an alternative way for consumers to recycle products in partnership with Terracycle.

Bel Brands USA offers a growing portfolio of plant-based products, including Boursin Dairy-Free and its wholly plant-based line, Nurishh, in addition to new Babybel Plant-Based.