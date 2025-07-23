Caputo Cheese Debuts Plant-Based Mozzarella-Style Cheese

Caputo Cheese unveiled its Plant-Based Mozzarella-Style Cheese at IFT FIRST (Institute of Food Technologists’ Food Improved by Research, Science and Technology), which took place July 13-16 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

At Caputo’s booth, visitors had the opportunity to sample its Orecchiette di Mozzarella margherita-style on a roman pinsa crust, Parmesan Alfredo Sauce and Orecchiette di Mozzarella on a roman pinsa crust, and Plant-Based Mozzarella-Style Cheese with tomato-basil sauce on a roman pinsa crust. This allowed audiences to see and taste Caputo Cheese’s capabilities in real time.

“We’re proud to bring both tradition and innovation to this year’s IFT FIRST,” says Natale Caputo, CEO and president of Caputo Cheese. “Our new Plant-Based Mozzarella-Style Cheese reflects decades of cheesemaking expertise with a fresh, forward-thinking twist. It’s a true milestone for Caputo and a testament to our commitment to evolving with the needs of the foodservice industry.”

The brand introduced its Plant-Based Mozzarella-Style Cheese, crafted with over 30 years of fresh mozzarella expertise. Made from all-natural ingredients, Non-GMO Project Verified and free from common allergens, this clean-label alternative delivers a cheese-like melt and rich flavor. Designed for foodservice and manufacturing, it offers a 1:1 replacement for low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella — no need to adjust cooking methods, timing or oven settings. This cheese is for operators looking to meet demand for plant-based options without sacrificing performance or taste.

Designed for melting, the Orecchiette di Mozzarella, a versatile product, is ideal on top of pizza and pasta alike. Its delicate flavor and texture elevate any experience, even adding a pop of decadence to both warm and cold salads.

IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo is a food science, technology and innovation show organized by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), which is a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system for the B2B segment. The expo floor features over 1,000 exhibitors from across the food system sharing the latest in ingredients, equipment, processing, technology, safety, R&D and packaging solutions.