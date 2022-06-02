Sustainability has become increasingly important as food processing facilities look to minimize their impact on the environment while still meeting consumer demands. Whether it’s using eco-friendly packaging or improving energy efficiency, each is a step in the right direction. Creating a sustainable facility isn’t limited to just operations. It can also apply to planned plant shutdowns. All-electric equipment can support preventive maintenance activities that occur during this time, while also providing cost savings and efficiencies.

The why and what of all-electric equipment

While a variety of electric equipment has been available for many years, it has been offered as a hybrid with hydraulics in many cases. Only recently have some pieces become fully electric.

All-electric equipment can help facilities perform preventive maintenance with the potential of shortening the length of planned shutdowns and is available for rent. Renting can help companies mitigate the cost of investing in the equipment and give them access to industry-leading technologies.

Today’s all-electric equipment — for example, scissor lifts and skid steers — offers a variety of benefits. These include:

No chance for oil contamination from spills/leaks

Noise reduction

Less maintenance and fewer breakdowns

Fast, powerful operation

Long-lasting charges

Long equipment life

Scissor lifts

All-electric scissor lifts available for rent, such as the JLG AE1932 DaVinci models, can work in temperatures as low as 1°F without any performance issues. Reducing downtime for equipment changeover and cleanups means facilities can get more done in less time. Adding to that, all-electric scissor lifts operate faster and more efficiently than standard electric models.

These scissor lifts are quick-charging and feature an energy recovery system that allows the battery to use 70% less energy. They also operate three times longer and can hold up to 600 pounds, which is 20% more capacity than a standard electric scissor lift.

Because all-electric scissor lifts have fewer working parts than standard models, there is less risk of breakdowns. They also offer remote monitoring, diagnostics, and calibration, making it easy to check the status of equipment and see suggestions for predictive maintenance. Having that information reduces the chances of unplanned downtime and helps keep schedules for accessing and caring for machinery, cleaning, upgrading equipment, or even installing new light bulbs.

Skid steers

Today’s all-electric, battery-powered skid steers can provide up to three times more power than a diesel-powered skid steer, so facilities can clean up more, faster. Fewer parts mean less opportunity for breakdowns, and this equipment requires only a single quart of eco-friendly coolant for operation. The absence of hydraulics eliminates the risk of fluid leaks and cleanup for more uptime. Zero emissions and noise reductions improve operator safety.

How rental can help

To fully optimize planned plant shutdowns, food processing facilities need to focus on the preventive maintenance tasks at hand, with the goal of introducing improvements as quickly, safely, and effectively as possible. Having to manage equipment can distract from those jobs, especially if a service issue arises.

Working with an equipment rental partner can provide many benefits, such as keeping on the leading edge of equipment technology (e.g., all-electric models) that can help make shutdowns more efficient. This equipment is certified annually in compliance with industry standards, so there is peace of mind that it will operate safely. Rental partners also offer 24-hour support should a piece of equipment need servicing and provide training on proper use.



