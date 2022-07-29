FANUC America, a supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, announced a West Campus expansion that will push its operational space in Oakland County, Mich., to nearly two million square feet. The construction will include a 655,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects.

The purchase includes 67 acres of land as well as the site of the former Thomas M. Cooley Law School Campus, which the company says will provide future growth in the education of the next generation of robotics and automation workers. Including the existing building, FANUC will add a total of 788,000 square feet of additional operational floor space.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of the new West Campus and our ability to continue to expand in Oakland County, Michigan,” says FANUC America President and CEO Mike Cicco. “This investment in the future of US manufacturing will help FANUC America meet the tremendous demand for automation solutions.”

In October 2019, FANUC America opened North Campus, a 461,000 square-foot facility built by General Development Company, which is also constructing the new West Campus.

“Interest in robotics and automation remains strong with new demand coming from a variety of industries,” says Cicco. “EV, warehousing and logistics as well as food and beverage are all looking to automation to increase production and solve the growing labor shortage.

“In addition, advanced automation requires new skills and training to keep manufacturing strong in North America as well as in Michigan,” adds Cicco. “We’re committed to fueling the growth of manufacturing in Michigan. We’re proud of our roots here, starting with the design and build of our first line of NC Painter robots in 1982 to today with the local production of our entire paint robot line.”

The future FANUC America West Campus site is located in Auburn Hills, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. After the City of Auburn Hills approves plans, FANUC America plans to break ground in the fall of 2022 and construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.