Yaskawa America to Expand Robotics Manufacturing in Wisconsin

As part of Yaskawa America, Inc.’s growth in North America, a robotic manufacturing facility is planned to be built at the company’s campus in Franklin, Wis. This initiative marks a step in Yaskawa’s operations and increases its production capabilities across the United States.

For the first time, Yaskawa’s industrial robots will be manufactured on U.S. soil, with units shipping from the Wisconsin facility to customers in the Americas or Yaskawa’s Motoman facility in Miamisburg, Ohio, for integration into robotic systems. This investment reflects Yaskawa’s commitment to localized production to strengthen the supply chain, reduce lead times and increase flexibility for its customers. The company committed to this investment to better serve its customers and the growth of U.S. manufacturing.

In addition to the robotic manufacturing operations, the Franklin campus will combine multiple Yaskawa Drives and Motion facilities into one location over the next three to eight years, eventually encompassing more than 800,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing, packaging and training space. When completed, the campus will house the North American headquarters for Yaskawa’s Drives and Motion Division, as well as operations for robot production, motion control products, AC drives and solar inverters. Yaskawa America’s Motoman Robotics Division will continue to operate out of its recently expanded headquarters and automation integration facility in Miamisburg.

“We are proud of our cutting-edge technology, our commitment to quality and our world-class manufacturing,” says Mike Knapek, CEO of Yaskawa America. “The unification of our facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois into a consolidated campus in Franklin positions us for strong future growth and continued innovation in the region.”

As part of the Yaskawa Electric Corporation, which is celebrating 110 years of global innovation, this expansion supports the company’s long-term vision for enabling manufacturing excellence through advanced automation. It also represents a milestone in growing Yaskawa’s United States-based capabilities in robotics, reinforcing its commitment to North American and South American customers and partners.

From servo motors to fully integrated welding cells and automation, Yaskawa continues to focus on delivering a range of solutions. For its Motoman Robotics Division, that includes industrial and collaborative robots and integrated solutions that drive productivity, precision and innovation. The Franklin investment will enhance Yaskawa’s ability to meet demand while delivering the quality and support it is known for.

Yaskawa looks forward to the positive impact this initiative will bring — not just for its business, but also for the customers and industries it serves across the Americas.