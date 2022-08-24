A new ready-to-drink spirit, Casa Azul, has been launched, with 100 calories per can, 0-1 carbs and 5% alcohol. The simple ingredients of Casa Azul aim to make this spirit soda unique, real Tequila from Jalisco, Mexico is paired with natural fruit flavors and sparkling water.

Lance Collins, Casa Azul founder and chairman, has such brands like Fuze, CORE Hydration and BODYARMOR in his portfolio. Collins intentionally opted for a can design that was colorful and eye-catching. A bright sea-blue color aims to differentiate the ready-to-drink beverage from its competitors and aligns with the overall identity of a Casa Azul which means “blue house,” a nod to the Blue Weber agave or agave azul used in crafting Tequila.

Collins envisioned an upgraded version of the popular alcoholic seltzer drinks seen on supermarket shelves across the U.S., "The market is filled with low-calorie, low-ABV hard seltzers that people like because you can drink them anytime, but they're all made with malt liquor. At the other end of the spectrum are canned cocktails made with real spirits, but they're more than twice the alcohol and three times the carbs and sugar. With Casa Azul, I saw an opportunity to develop an easy-drinking, delicious Tequila Soda that brings the best of both worlds," says Collins. "Many traditional tequila drinks in cans today, like margaritas or ranch waters, don't even have actual tequila in them. Even more confusing, they call out ‘agave’ but they're talking about agave syrup. With the launch of Casa Azul tequila sodas, we're showcasing an unwavering desire to bring a superior product to the RTD space."

Casa Azul Tequila Soda is initially launching with national distributor RNDC and will first be available for purchase in California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia and Florida as well as online. The beverage is available in flavors: Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Peach Mango, and Watermelon. All flavors are sold in single flavor 4-packs and a variety 8-pack with two of each flavor.