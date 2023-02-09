Cajú Love announced the retail launch of its 200g organic cashew fruit meat pack, and the foodservice launch of its new 800g packs. The company's whole food plant-based meat alternative is now available at BESTIES Vegan Paradise, Los Angeles; Food Fight! Grocery, Portland; Orchard Grocer, New York, and also on Amazon.

"Customers have been very excited to try Cajú Love. We have had several add it to their weekly shopping list!" says Beth Sullivan, owner of Food Fight! Grocery.

"Cashew fruit meat has the potential to feed a growing population without putting pressure on the environment. Cajú Love has been a pioneer in the upcycled food movement by creating a new plant-based staple from upcycled cashew fruits. We have built a new supply chain system to upcycle cashew apples that helps conserve energy in food production, reduce food waste, soil exploitation and water usage, and provides an additional income stream for local farmers," says Alana Lima, founder of Cajú Love.

2.2 million tons of cashew fruits have been going to waste in Brazil alone from the cashew nut industry. About 12% of Brazilian cashew fruits are processed, including juice extraction (8%). Other usages include fresh and dried fruit, jams, wines, candies and animal feed made out of waste products.

Since launching in 2021, Cajú Love says it has upcycled more than 105,000 cashew apples by turning them into a sustainable and clean plant-based staple. For every 200g pack of organic cashew fruit meat, it upcycles five cashew fruits.



