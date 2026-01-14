Danone U.S. Debuts Silk Protein Plant-Based Beverage

Silk has introduced Silk Protein, a plant-based beverage with 13 grams of complete plant protein per serving.

Silk Protein offers additional benefits including fiber, calcium, vitamin D and lower sugar, aligning with today's consumer demands.

"Silk continues to lead the plant-based beverage category with innovative options that meet evolving consumer needs,” says Kallie Goodwin, senior vice president of plant-based beverages, Danone U.S. “Protein is here to stay, yet convenient, great-tasting plant-based choices have been limited – until now. Our new Silk Protein not only delivers the protein consumers crave but also offers added benefits like fiber, calcium, and less sugar to support balanced nutrition.”"

Each serving of Silk Protein features:

13 grams of complete plant protein

3 grams of fiber

50% less sugar than regular dairy milk and 1/3 less sugar than value-added conventional milk

All 9 essential amino acids in adequate amounts, making it a complete protein

Calcium and vitamin D

130 calories per serving

No artificial sweeteners

Silk Protein is available in two flavors: Original and Chocolate. It’s rolling out on shelves nationwide this month, with additional product innovations planned for later this year. The product is available in 48-oz. multi-serve bottles at a suggested retail price of $5.99.