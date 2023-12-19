The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is excited to be back in Atlanta. IPPE’s show floor has expanded to include four halls: A Hall, B Hall, B/C Hall and C Hall; and it is the largest trade show floor ever! You will experience it all, including the latest technology, equipment and services for your business and world-class education, while connecting with other animal food, meat, and poultry and egg professionals from around the world. It’s all at IPPE 2024.

IPPE encompasses three integrated trade shows—the International Poultry Expo, International Feed Expo and International Meat Expo—attracting industry leaders and decision makers with the latest innovations in equipment, supplies and services used in the production and processing of poultry and eggs, meat and animal food products. The event is sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), the Meat Institute and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY).

IPPE continues to be a proven success, with the event touching all parts of your business. The investment of your time not only benefits your company, but also helps your industry’s associations work harder on your behalf.

IPPE education programs will be held from Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, through Friday, Feb. 2. The future of our industry depends on today's forward-thinking decisions. IPPE offers more than 80 hours of learning sessions from industry experts and thought leaders. Experience some of the programs you have come to expect each year, such as the International Poultry Scientific Forum (IPSF), Latin American Poultry Summit, Pet Food Conference and the International Rendering Symposium. Also, make plans to attend some of the new educational programs, including the Food Safety Design Principals Workshop; Feed Your ESG: How Feed Will Help Hit Sustainability Targets; and USDA-APHIS a Dialogue and Digest.

IPPE would like to provide a special thank you to the following sponsors that make it possible for qualified attendees from member companies of all three associations engaged in the production of poultry, eggs and meat for consumption, production of feed, and for pet food manufacturers to attend for free. The Members to Atlanta program (M2A) is supported through the sponsorship of these elite exhibiting companies: Aviagen Inc., Ceva, Cobb-Vantress LLC, Elanco Animal Health, Georgia Poultry Equipment Company, Heat and Control, Inc., Huvepharma, Jamesway, Kemin Animal Nutrition & Health - North America, Soybean Meal Information Center, Vetagro Inc. and Zoetis. We sincerely appreciate these companies for their continued support of the M2A program and invite you to stop by their booths to see the latest products and services they have to offer.

IPPE attendee activities include the TECHTalks, New Product Showcase, and the Welcome Reception and Taste of IPPE to be held on the trade show floor. Attendees can also connect with future industry leaders through the College Student Career Program, which brings in around 700 college students each year, and the IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Award. New for 2024, the Young Leaders Under 30 Awards will be presented in the Discovery Zone on the trade show floor at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Mark your calendars to stop by and help celebrate the best of the next generation in the poultry and egg, meat and animal food industries.





ABOUT THE 2024 IPPE

Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2024

Georgia World Congress Center

Atlanta, GA USA

ippexpo.org





IPPE HIGHLIGHTS