Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) has announced the sale of J.A. Kirsch to Atalanta Corporation. BGL's food & beverage investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to J.A. Kirsch in the transaction. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

J.A. Kirsch has a range of more than 100 active SKUs specializing in canned seafood and shelf-stable products.

Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Teaneck, N.J., J.A. Kirsch is a national, privately owned leader in the importation and wholesale distribution of canned seafood and other specialty shelf-stable food products. The company offers a portfolio of food products, with a core focus on seafood as well as fruits and vegetables.

The addition of J.A. Kirsch and the Ruby brand to Atalanta's portfolio will catalyze the expansion of its imported specialty food brands. J.A. Kirsch offers more than 100 active SKUs, specializing in canned seafood, including tuna, salmon, sardines and anchovies. The company has a strong presence throughout the East Coast, particularly the Northeast.

"Dan, Stephen and the entire BGL team did an incredible job navigating the sale process, enabling me to focus on running the business day-to-day. They helped me form the ideal partnership with Atalanta Corporation, paving the way for J.A. Kirsch to enter its next phase of growth. As a result of this transaction, I am confident that the strong legacy of the Ruby brand, created in the 1950s and named for my father, will flourish for generations to come. I am grateful for the professionalism, dedication, and advice that BGL provided throughout this very important milestone for my family," says Mark Gruenbaum, CEO and owner of J.A. Kirsch.