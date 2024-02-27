Rich Products announced that Rich’s will invest $27 million to expand production at its Morristown, Tenn., manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to create 51 new manufacturing jobs in Hamblen County, bringing its total headcount throughout Tennessee to nearly 1,400 people.

The expansion of Rich’s Morristown facility will add 2,400 sq. ft. of space, which will support production of its growing bakery business, serving national and regional grocery and club retailers. The project is expected to be complete in September 2024 with hiring slated to begin in June of this year.

Rich’s was founded in 1945, and operates across more than 100 countries, employing approximately 13,000 people worldwide. The food company operates a network of manufacturing facilities, including two plants in Morristown, which currently employ 650 associates.

“We continue to invest heavily in our U.S. manufacturing footprint to create unparalleled value for our customers and opportunities for our people. As a proud member of the Tennessee community for nearly 50 years, we’re excited about what this expansion project will do for our business and the region. Not only are we expanding our team and creating jobs, but we’re adding production capacity to support our cake and cupcake business, which has seen a significant influx in demand. It is a true win-win for the community, our customers and consumers as a whole,” says Kevin Spratt, president, U.S. Canada Region, Rich Products.