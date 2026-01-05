Food Plant Openings and Expansions December 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Walmart’s second milk processing facility, Barilla’s innovation center, Lassonde’s new beverage plant, Proper Beverage Co.’s second Michigan plant, Barry Callebaut’s third Canadian chocolate facility and Lifeway Foods’ expansion project.

Sourcing milk directly from local dairy farmers, the Georgia facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options Walmart’s Great Value and Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brands.

Spanning nearly 150,000 sq. ft., the Barilla Innovation & Technology Experience is designed as a global hub to foster development across the group’s portfolio.

Construction began in early 2025 and existing production activities will be progressively transferred beginning in 2026.

Set to become operational in 2026, the new facility in Kentwood, Michigan will join the beverage co-packer’s existing plant in Hudsonville, Michigan.

Built in one of Ontario’s fastest-growing food manufacturing regions, the facility is equipped with advanced production lines focused on liquid molding, liquid chocolate and industrial molding.

The long-term investment is designed to double overall production capacity, increase operational efficiencies, expand production hours and staffing, and solidify the Midwest’s position as the global hub of kefir production.