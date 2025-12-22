Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions November 2025

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
December 22, 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Paris Baguette’s first U.S. manufacturing facility, Chomps’ second meat snack facility, Archer’s second California meat snack plant, Puratos UHT bakery glaze facility, Primo Brands’ groundbreaking and M&M Quality’s underground cold storage facility.

Paris Baguette to Build Manufacturing Facility in Texas

Having localized production operations on 37 acres south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro will ensure fresher baked goods, faster distribution and the ability to meet growing demand in North America. 

Chomps Partners with Landmark Snacks on Nebraska Manufacturing Plant

The 160,000-sq.-ft. plant – Chomps’ second dedicated manufacturing facility – is slated to open in the second quarter of 2027. 

Archer Opens Meat Snack Plant Near Los Angeles

The plant allows Archer to double capacity while enabling production of over 36 million lbs. of meat sticks – or more than 1 billion Archer Mini Sticks – per year.

Puratos Opens UHT Bakery Glaze Facility in New Jersey

Sunset Glaze is a plant-based, allergen-free alternative to egg wash that delivers a golden finish.

Primo Brands Breaks Ground on Arkansas Bottled Water Facility

The company is making a multimillion-dollar investment in the 200,000-sq.-ft. facility, providing production, logistics and warehouse space, including building one new small-format and two large-format production lines. 

M&M Quality Solutions Opens Underground Cold Storage Facility

The facility’s underground environment provides a naturally climate-controlled, energy-efficient and secure setting ideal for maintaining product integrity and supply chain efficiency. plan.

KEYWORDS: bakery bottling meat industry plant design plant expansion

Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

