Food Plant Openings and Expansions November 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Paris Baguette’s first U.S. manufacturing facility, Chomps’ second meat snack facility, Archer’s second California meat snack plant, Puratos UHT bakery glaze facility, Primo Brands’ groundbreaking and M&M Quality’s underground cold storage facility.

Having localized production operations on 37 acres south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro will ensure fresher baked goods, faster distribution and the ability to meet growing demand in North America.

The 160,000-sq.-ft. plant – Chomps’ second dedicated manufacturing facility – is slated to open in the second quarter of 2027.

The plant allows Archer to double capacity while enabling production of over 36 million lbs. of meat sticks – or more than 1 billion Archer Mini Sticks – per year.

Sunset Glaze is a plant-based, allergen-free alternative to egg wash that delivers a golden finish.

The company is making a multimillion-dollar investment in the 200,000-sq.-ft. facility, providing production, logistics and warehouse space, including building one new small-format and two large-format production lines.

The facility’s underground environment provides a naturally climate-controlled, energy-efficient and secure setting ideal for maintaining product integrity and supply chain efficiency. plan.